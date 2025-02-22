StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. StealthGas had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter.

StealthGas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 456,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,941. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $220.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 701.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in StealthGas were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.