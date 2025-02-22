“Stran & Company, Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement”

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRNW) has regained its compliance with NASDAQ’s Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), following a notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of NASDAQ. The Quincy, Nevada-based company had earlier received notice regarding non-compliance with the continued listing rule on the NASDAQ Capital Market tier.

As stated in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market, companies are required to maintain a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share. Stran & Company received the non-compliance notice on January 27, 2025, and had been given a compliance period until July 28, 2025, to meet this requirement.

However, in a swift turnaround, the company managed to meet the minimum bid price requirement ahead of the deadline. Evidence of compliance, according to the NASDAQ rule, is a minimum of ten consecutive business days with a closing bid price of $1.00 or more. Between February 4, 2025, and February 19, 2025, Stran & Company’s common stock satisfied this stipulation.

On February 20, 2025, a notification from NASDAQ confirmed that the company had regained its compliance with the bid price requirement, thereby effectively closing the matter.

Stran & Company, Inc. is registered under the ticker symbol “SWAG” for its Common Stock trading at par value $0.0001 per share, and “SWAGW” for its Warrants, each warrant exercisable for one share of Common Stock at an exercise price of $4.81375. The emerging growth company identified its ability to meet new or revised financial accounting standards without choosing an extended transition period.

