Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 127.20 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 129.60 ($1.64), with a volume of 439523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 230 ($2.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 148.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 182.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. The stock has a market cap of £215.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

