Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

TCMD opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $85.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.39 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $44,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

