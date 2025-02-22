The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Lipe & Dalton’s 3rd Largest Position

Lipe & Dalton lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 5.1% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:GS opened at $625.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $611.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.71. The company has a market capitalization of $195.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.42 and a 1-year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,042.41. The trade was a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

