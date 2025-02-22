The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HCKT. Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $832.67 million, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.02.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 525,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,086,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 393,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

