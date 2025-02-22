The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $384.82 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $382.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $402.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

