Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 39 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $566.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $511.97 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $582.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.38. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

