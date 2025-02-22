Thor Energy (LON:THR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Thor Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01), with a volume of 16,968 shares trading hands.

Thor Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Thor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thor Energy PLC (ASX / AIM: THR) is an exploration company with a focus on uranium and energy metals that are crucial in the shift to a ‘green’ energy economy. Thor has a number of highly prospective projects that give shareholders exposure to uranium, nickel, copper, lithium and gold. Our projects (link) are located in Australia and the USA, both of which are top mining jurisdictions, and are poised for discovery success.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.