Title: Dana Incorporated Announces Financial Reactions Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN), a leading provider of drivetrain and e-Propulsion systems, has recently released an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) outlining their reactions to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic’s fiscal implications.

According to the SEC filing, Dana Incorporated has commenced specific strategic moves designed to protect the company’s bottom line amidst the unfolding economic uncertainties brought about by the pandemic. The initiatives, although not detailed out, are expected to cover areas related to operational and financial activities, inclusive of assessments and actions associated with cash conservation, cost control measures, and capacity optimization.

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, the company noted that the global COVID-19 crisis is causing significant volatility and uncertainty in financial markets globally. Dana Incorporated stated it anticipates these economic conditions to persist for an undefined period, which could lead to a significant impact on the company’s operations, liquidity, and capital resources.

Moreover, Dana Incorporated has mentioned they have started utilizing their Accessible Amount under the Credit Agreement dated June 30, 2011, as a precautionary measure to increase their cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of the current uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Importantly, the move to tap into Dana Incorporated’s credit facilities is seen as a protective strategy given the unpredictability surrounding the timing, duration, and severity of the crisis, and should not be misconstrued as a lack of access to capital or liquidity.

While the extent of the impact remains uncertain at this stage, Dana Incorporated highlighted that they are keeping a close watch on the situation. They continue to work diligently in alignment with their financial and strategic goals, deploying measures as deemed necessary to navigate the challenging landscape.

The business further elaborates on their commitment to maintaining liquidity, controlling expenses, and safeguarding the interests of shareholders during these critical times. Additionally, they expressed the necessity of adhering to local government directives, as well as prioritizing the safety and welfare of all employees and partners in operations worldwide.

Dana Incorporated, with its resilient nature and robust measures, provides reassurances that it will continue to actively manage its liquidity position, cost structure, and overall financial health, striking a fine balance between emerging from the crisis and ensuring the welfare of its valued workforce and partners.

