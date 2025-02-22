Top Bank Stocks To Follow Now – February 22nd

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, NU, Vertiv, Wells Fargo & Company, and Mastercard are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $11.15 on Friday, hitting $526.08. 46,971,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,105,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $523.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.70. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $264.14. 12,801,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $738.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $44.80. 43,472,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,555,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $343.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Shares of NU traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 164,182,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,489,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. NU has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $8.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.92. 15,613,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,071,054. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,202,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,404,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $257.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $557.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,619. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $576.94. The firm has a market cap of $508.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.33.

