Top Growth Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 21st

Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, and Apollo Global Management are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to other companies in the market. The main attraction of growth stocks is their potential for capital appreciation, rather than the generation of income through dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $88.11. 9,276,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,078,943. The company has a market capitalization of $395.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $77.82 and a one year high of $148.15.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK traded down $13.18 on Friday, hitting $976.21. 355,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,802. The company has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,013.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $976.04. BlackRock has a one year low of $745.55 and a one year high of $1,084.22.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.17.

