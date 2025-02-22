Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Top Ships Stock Performance
TOPS opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About Top Ships
