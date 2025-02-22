Top Toy Stocks To Watch Today – February 21st

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Target, Dollar Tree, and Kroger are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to the shares of companies that manufacture and distribute toys and related goods. These can include large international brands, as well as smaller companies that cater to specific niches within the toy industry. Investing in toy stocks involves buying and trading the stocks with the hope of gaining financial return from the company’s business performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.39. 22,580,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,532,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25. The company has a market cap of $758.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,029.91. 840,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $974.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $928.97. The company has a market cap of $457.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.21. 4,533,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,994,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.74. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

DLTR stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,997. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,355. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 12-month low of $46.96 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12.

