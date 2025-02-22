Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $101.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as low as $74.43 and last traded at $75.55, with a volume of 2910934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTD. BTIG Research increased their target price on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

