Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,533,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70,057 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23,351.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,242 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $198.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

