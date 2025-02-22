Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after purchasing an additional 60,147 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after purchasing an additional 124,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,788,000 after buying an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,199,000 after purchasing an additional 165,631 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.86. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.