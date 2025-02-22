Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $602.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $601.14 and its 200 day moving average is $585.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

