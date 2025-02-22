Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:TGS opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

