Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $286.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $275.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $239.90 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

