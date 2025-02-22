Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSD opened at $59.61 on Friday. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $146.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86.

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

