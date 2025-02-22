Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Shares Down 20.8% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 1,089,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 166,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Trifecta Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.
About Trifecta Gold
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
