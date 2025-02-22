TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP Dale Martin Knecht Sells 3,848 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,086.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,859.46. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

