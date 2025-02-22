Tucows (TSE:TC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TCX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.51 and traded as high as C$28.19. Tucows shares last traded at C$27.67, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

Tucows Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -965.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.93. The stock has a market cap of C$210.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

