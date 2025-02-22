Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Trading 3.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 1,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 6.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

