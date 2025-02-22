Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,085 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.0% of Turning Point Benefit Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after acquiring an additional 324,948 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 381,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,820,000 after acquiring an additional 201,918 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 201,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $526.08 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $523.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.70.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

