Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 168,154 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,590,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Turning Point Benefit Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 656,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,297,000 after purchasing an additional 75,935 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day moving average is $68.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

