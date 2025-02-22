Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $139.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

