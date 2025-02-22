Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Decreased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Unilever by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $11,908,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 37.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

