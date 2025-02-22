Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.46 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 11.58 ($0.15). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 11.90 ($0.15), with a volume of 114,686 shares changing hands.

Union Jack Oil Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

