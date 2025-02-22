Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 9828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Universal Logistics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 98,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

