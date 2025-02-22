UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and traded as high as $31.98. UTG shares last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 545 shares traded.

UTG Trading Up 9.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.16.

UTG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.