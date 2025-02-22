Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.49). Approximately 2,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 458,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.48).

Van Elle Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50. The firm has a market cap of £41.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.64.

Van Elle (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Van Elle had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Van Elle Holdings plc will post 4.198895 earnings per share for the current year.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings is the UK’s largest and most diverse specialist geotechnical engineering contractor. The Company provides a range of ground engineering techniques and services including ground investigation; general and specialist piling, rail geotechnical engineering, modular foundations and ground improvement and stabilisation services.

Featured Stories

