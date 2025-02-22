Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stake Reduced by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $133.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

