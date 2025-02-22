Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 132.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after acquiring an additional 362,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $197.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

