Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Trimmed by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $191,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $551.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $550.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.68. The company has a market cap of $499.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.