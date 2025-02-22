Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 32.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $89,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $295.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

