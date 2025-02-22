Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Purchased by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up about 10.4% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC owned 0.71% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $29,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter.

VUSB opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2123 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

