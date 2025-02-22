Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $623,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $180.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.77.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

