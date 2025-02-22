VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04.

VEEM Company Profile

VEEM Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of marine propulsion and stabilization systems. It offers gyrostabilizers; CNC machined monobloc and fixed pitch propellers; and forever pipe, a piping solution for the processing industry. The company also provides conquest and shaft lines and marine ride control fins.

