Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,092 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,780,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after buying an additional 55,672 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 80,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,493,054.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,018,646.02. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $75,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,150.32. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 900,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,195. 28.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.71 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 135.85% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

