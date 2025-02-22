Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,442 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1,013.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,841.12. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

