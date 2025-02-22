Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2,621.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stephens increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $137.14 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.52.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.