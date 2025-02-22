Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 145.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $116.92 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $111.10 and a one year high of $150.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.409 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

