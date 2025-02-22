Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 2,449.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,854 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $926.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.