Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 19.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,509,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,550,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.99. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $168.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.73.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,578.19. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GATX in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

