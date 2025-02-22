Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,963 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 585.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,133,000 after purchasing an additional 709,126 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 428.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 850,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 689,962 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,592.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 400,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 376,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,862,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,680,000 after acquiring an additional 218,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 77.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 280,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 122,616 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,921.08. This trade represents a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 2.3 %

KRC opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

