Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 834 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 186.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. FMR LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,725,000 after acquiring an additional 141,648 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 513,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,878,000 after acquiring an additional 68,579 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 19.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $4,942,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $4,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LOPE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $181.70 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.17 and a 1 year high of $192.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 21.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

