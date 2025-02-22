Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 94,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $8,072,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,284,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,539,963.72. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,872. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $80.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

