Verger Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,740 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Verger Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 18.4% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.02 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

